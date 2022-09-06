'Kodava Hockey Namme' iconic festival to be hosted in Karnataka's Kodagu after four years

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The iconic Kodava Hockey Namme will take place next year following a break of four years. The same was confirmed in a press conference by the Appachettolanda Family on Tuesday.

“After 2018, the hockey fest did not see the light of the day due to natural disasters and pandemic situations. However, the 23rd annual fest will be hosted in 2023 in a grandeur manner. The fest will be held at Napoklu General Thimayya Ground. Over 350 Kodava families are likely to take part in the tournament,” confirmed Appachettolanda Manu Muthappa, the president of the hockey fest.

The hockey tournament will begin on February 20 and will go on till March 6. The website and the logo will be released on 2nd October at Napoklu Kodava Samaj. The fest will likely be organized using nearly Rs 1.50 crore funds and the family has sent a proposal to the state requesting sanctioning of Rs One crore funds. The press conference was headed by the Appachettolanda family patted Mittu Erappa and other family members.

'Kodava Hockey Namme’ has been organized in the district for 22 years. However, the event was cancelled in 2018 due to floods and a pandemic situation. The 2023 event will be the 23rd year of the hockey fest. The hockey tournament played among the Kodava community has gained international fame as the tournament has broken the ‘Limca Book of Records' and ‘Guinness World Record’ for the highest number of team participation.

The 2018 Kulletria Cup Hockey saw participation from 333 Kodava families. It was in 1997 that the first Kodava family hockey tournament was played and was organized by the Pandanda family. The game started off with international rules and standards and it continues to provide a stage for youngsters and seniors alike to unravel their passion for hockey.

