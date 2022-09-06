Home States Karnataka

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru sent to judicial custody till Sept 14

The pontiff was brought before the Second additional district judge BK Komala under tight security.

Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru being taken to a hospital for health check-up in Chitradurga on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is an accused in a Pocso case, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till September 14 as the police did not submit a request to extend his police custody.

The pontiff was brought before the Second additional district judge BK Komala under tight security. The judge asked the seer, who was made to sit in the accused dock, if he was ill-treated by the police and he said no. 

The pontiff was escorted to the jail cell and was assigned the undertrial number 2261. His advocates submitted a regular bail application, which will be heard on September 7. On that day, notices will be served to the special public prosecutor and the victims. Special Public Prosecutor Nagaveni said she will prepare objections to the bail petition as per procedure.

The bail applications of accused number 3 Basavaditya Swamiji, accused number 4 Paramashivaiah and accused number 5 advocate Gangadharaiah will also be heard on that day. The police subjected the pontiff to a medical test at the DySP’s office and the report was handed over to the jail superintendent before he was brought to the court.

