Scam in recruitment of PSI: Audio-clip lands BJP MLA in trouble

The CID is investigating the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs in the State.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said agencies probing into the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam may also investigate the audio clips purportedly showing a BJP MLA receiving Rs 15 lakh to help an aspirant get the job of a police sub-inspector.

In the purported conversation, a person named Parasappa, who claims to be the father of a PSI candidate, requests the Kanakagiri BJP legislator Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur to return Rs 15 lakh that was given to him to get the job for his son, as it has been one-and-a-half years.

In the audio-clipping, a voice, said to be that of Dadesugur replies he was in Bengaluru, and has given the money to the "government,"and that it would take some time to get it back.

"Whoever or whatever it is, the investigation is on (regarding PSI recruitment scam), we have already filed the chargesheets. If anything new comes, it will also be investigated into," Bommai said in response to a question on the audio of the MLA's involvement in the scam.

Reacting to the audio-clip, Dadesugur said that he, being a public figure, was approached with a request to resolve some litigation between two parties, and that he had told them that he would resolve the issue.

Asked about him in the audio speaking about money being given to the government and assuring to return it, he said, "I have only said I will resolve the issue, and have nothing to do with money or anything."

On whether it was his voice in the conversation, the MLA said, "I had spoken regarding resolving issues between two parties, other than that I am not aware of anything on the money, and questions regarding it should be asked to the parties who have recorded and released the audio."

State Congress president D K Shivakumar has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"Dadesugur has said he has given money to the government. Government means who? Government means Minister, Chief Minister. There has to be a judicial probe, Lokayukta will be of no use in this case. No one can stop the truth from coming out. It will somehow come out," he said.

