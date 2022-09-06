Home States Karnataka

Sunday horror maroons Bengaluru

Techies to work from home; Schools to hold online classes

Published: 06th September 2022

Vehicles pass through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, near Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo | PTI)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: State capital Bengaluru witnessed unprecedented flooding in some areas, which many referred to as ‘Sunday horror’. The flooding in areas between east and south-east Bengaluru stranded people, locked them in traffic gridlocks, flooded houses and localities and many had to suffer vehicle breakdowns or getting marooned at home. The excruciating miseries which began on Sunday night, extended till Monday morning, forcing many tech companies to ask their employees to return to the work-from-home mode.  

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 131.6mm rainfall in the city centre, while, as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), the areas which got flooded in south and south-east Bengaluru received not more than 65.5 mm rainfall.

And yet, over 25 locations in these areas experienced severe inundation, forcing traffic to a grinding halt on Sunday night and Monday morning as cars and autos got submerged under roof-high water, while several two-wheeler riders were subjected to the painful experience of pushing their vehicles in waist-deep water, not knowing whether their next step would be in an open manhole.

Snail-paced traffic movement was reported on most parts of the Outer Ring Road, especially in areas leading to Sarjapur, Bellandur, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Yemlur, Borewell Road and surrounding areas.

BBMP deploys boats, volunteers supply essential items

Residents and commuters of Rainbow Drive Layout, Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Nallurhalli, Whitefield, Varthur-Annasandra Palya in Mahadevapura Zone, Lal Masjid, Chandni Chowk, OPH Road, Vasanth Nagar, Ramaswamy Palya, HBR Layout and Murphy Town in East Zone, and HSR Layout Sectors 3, 4, 5 and 6, Mangamanapalaya, Bilekahalli, Devarachikkanahalli Arekere in Bommanahalli Zone bore the brunt of flooding.

Locals complained that water levels did not recede until 2pm Monday due to overflowing Bellandur and Vibhutipura lakes. Assessing the pathetic ground situation and poor infrastructure, companies in EcoSpace, RMZ and Manyata Tech Park closed and asked staffers to work from home. In Munnekolala, 150 sheds of BBMP pourakarmikas were inundated, leaving them shelterless.

“There are women and children, many are starving. Their sheds have 3ft of water, groceries and documents were washed away. The administration should reach out and relocate them,” said KP Appanna, a trade union leader. Shameer, manager at Aishwarya Supermarket at Rainbow Drive Layout, said the supermarket was flooded again, spoiling fridges and foodstuff.

In Annasandra Palya in HAL ward, 50 homes, a masjid and school were flooded after Vibhuthipura Lake breached. SLP Public School declared a holiday as did schools in the vicinity of Bellandur Lake. “I rushed to the spot at 1am and saw 3ft of water inside Rizwan Masjid and SLP Public School. Apartments have encroached drains connecting Vibhutipura Lake. Many residents have been starving since last night,” said Syed Rahim, a social worker.

Shakeel Usmani, a resident of Lal Masjid Street in Shivajinagar, held the local MLA responsible for the mess, after residents struggled to carry a body through the flooded streets. “The area has Smart City roads, but only for namesake. If effective monitoring was done during work execution, the areas would not have flooded,” he said. Akshaya Patra Foundation has reached out to people in flood-hit areas to supply packaged food.

“There was a request from Divyashree, Disha and Rainbow Drive Apartments for groceries, milk, bread and medicines, which were delivered by volunteers. BBMP deployed boats to rescue people in the morning,” said Jagadish Reddy, a social worker.

