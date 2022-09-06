Home States Karnataka

Two Karnataka teachers bag national awards

Umesh, is one among 45 others, to be honoured by President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Teachers’ Day.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Umesh TP, a teacher at Government Lower Primary School, Amruthapura, and G Ponsankari, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tumakuru, were two teachers from Karnataka to be honoured at the National Award to Teachers 2022, on the occasion for Teachers’ Day. Umesh, is one among 45 others, to be honoured by President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Teachers’ Day.

“Often, there is an obligation for girl children to be removed from schools after they reach a certain age and are then married off. There are various other issues, many children are not allowed to attend schools and parents are unaware about the benefits, hence I tried to work to help solving these issues,” he said.

Umesh had enlisted the help of NGOs to build a lab and libraryat his school. Meanwhile, Ponsankari has also been working with NGOs to turn her school into a sustainable institution, as well as trying to encourage a plastic-free campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp