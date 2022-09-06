Two Karnataka teachers bag national awards

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Umesh TP, a teacher at Government Lower Primary School, Amruthapura, and G Ponsankari, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tumakuru, were two teachers from Karnataka to be honoured at the National Award to Teachers 2022, on the occasion for Teachers’ Day. Umesh, is one among 45 others, to be honoured by President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Teachers’ Day. “Often, there is an obligation for girl children to be removed from schools after they reach a certain age and are then married off. There are various other issues, many children are not allowed to attend schools and parents are unaware about the benefits, hence I tried to work to help solving these issues,” he said. Umesh had enlisted the help of NGOs to build a lab and libraryat his school. Meanwhile, Ponsankari has also been working with NGOs to turn her school into a sustainable institution, as well as trying to encourage a plastic-free campus.