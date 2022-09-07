Home States Karnataka

7th pay panel to revise salaries in Oct: Bommai

The salaries of government employees here are much lesser compared to the pay packages of their counterparts in the central government and even in Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai presents Sarvottama Seva awards at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is constituting the Seventh Pay Commission in October to revise the salaries of government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday.The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which has been making the demand for a long time, has sought a hike of 20-30 per cent, which will translate to a burden of Rs 12,000 crore on the state exchequer. If implemented, employees’ salaries will go up in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the cadre.

The salaries of government employees here are much lesser compared to the pay packages of their counterparts in the central government and even in Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu. After presenting the Sarvottama Seva awards for outstanding government employees, he said the government will respond positively to the demands of the employees’ association and a government order will be issued to cover the government employees under the ‘Arogya Sanjeevini’ scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seventh Pay Commission Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp