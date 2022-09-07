7th pay panel to revise salaries in Oct: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is constituting the Seventh Pay Commission in October to revise the salaries of government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday.The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which has been making the demand for a long time, has sought a hike of 20-30 per cent, which will translate to a burden of Rs 12,000 crore on the state exchequer. If implemented, employees’ salaries will go up in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the cadre.

The salaries of government employees here are much lesser compared to the pay packages of their counterparts in the central government and even in Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu. After presenting the Sarvottama Seva awards for outstanding government employees, he said the government will respond positively to the demands of the employees’ association and a government order will be issued to cover the government employees under the ‘Arogya Sanjeevini’ scheme.

BENGALURU: The state government is constituting the Seventh Pay Commission in October to revise the salaries of government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday.The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which has been making the demand for a long time, has sought a hike of 20-30 per cent, which will translate to a burden of Rs 12,000 crore on the state exchequer. If implemented, employees’ salaries will go up in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the cadre. The salaries of government employees here are much lesser compared to the pay packages of their counterparts in the central government and even in Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu. After presenting the Sarvottama Seva awards for outstanding government employees, he said the government will respond positively to the demands of the employees’ association and a government order will be issued to cover the government employees under the ‘Arogya Sanjeevini’ scheme.