Illegal constructions in Bengaluru will be removed: Bommai

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday alleged that the flood situation prevailing in Bengaluru at the moment, is due to the permission given for illegal construction of layouts, permission given for encroachments, and corruption during the earlier Congress government.

The CM said that the encroachment of lakes, closing of drains and illegal layouts have led to the flooding in the IT corridor. “It is a challenge to drain the water. I have directed officials to clear encroachments. I have released Rs 300 crore for Bengaluru, and Rs 300 crore for other districts for relief work,” he informed.

