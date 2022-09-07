Janotsava on Thursday, BJP organisers keep fingers crossed

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is all set to celebrate Janotsava to mark one year of his rule on September 8 at Doddaballapur, state leaders are keeping their fingers crossed as many parts of the state are flooded and are hoping that the event does not get cancelled the second time.

Because of the flood situation, the statewide tour of BJP leaders too has been cancelled, and it is likely to resume after the rain subsides. Janotsava organisers fear that heavy rain across the state, especially in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, could play a spoiler. Preparations are in full swing and BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary, Karnataka incharge, Arun Singh are expected to attend. The event was to be celebrated in July, but was cancelled after the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.The organisers said the tent that will be put up for the event can withstand hard rain, but they are still uncertain as the Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days.

Low footfalls?

Also, the celebration may not attract one lakh people as expected earlier. There is also the worry of going against the people’s sentiment of the party holding the celebration when the state is suffering. Also, BJP leaders who had planned to travel across 104 Assembly constituencies this month will start their tour only after the rain subsides. BJP state General Secretary N Ravikumar said the tour programmes of party teams, headed by state BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, that was to begin on Wednesday has been postponed.The party is also planning to hold separate farmer, women, SC, OBC, youth, ST and minority conventions. All these will be done before December 15,he said.

