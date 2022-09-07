Parappana Agrahara best prison in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parappana Agrahara central prisons has bagged the first prize in the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet in Prison Hygiene Competition.Around 1,319 prisons from across all states and Union Territories had participated in the contest, which was held in Ahmedabad recently. The second prize is bagged by a central prison in Andhra Pradesh, while the third prize has been bagged by a central prison of Tamil Nadu.

Quality of the food, livelihood and health of prisoners, cleanliness inside the prison compound, maintenance of toilets and bathrooms, safety, security, and duty deployment, were some of the parameters which were surveyed, as part of the competition.A team of five officials, led by the Assistant Director of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, had come to Parappana Agrahara on August 26, to look at the jail.

“The officials communicated with the prisoners. The records maintained by the central prison officials were also checked by the team. They even monitored the condition of the prisoners and took pictures. Action taken by the jail officials for good prison administration was reviewed. They also visited the prison industries, and discussed the future plans of the prison officials,” PS Ramesh, Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara central prisons, told The New Indian Express.

