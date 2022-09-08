Angioplasty for Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy: Judge seeks report

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Responding to the application on heart treatment needed for Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, Second Additional District judge BK Komala on Wednesday directed the jail superintendent to obtain a report on the best available treatment at the nearest government hospital, before shifting him to the best hospital.

Hearing the application filed by the counsel for the seer, the judge advised that the primary check-up of the patient be conducted at the nearest government hospital and the same report should be submitted to the court after which a decision can be taken. As far as the bail application of the seer is concerned, notices were issued to the victims and Special Public Prosecutor Nagaveni for filing their objections. Meanwhile, private advocate Srinivas submitted an application for supporting the special public prosecutor.

