Vidhana Soudha chalo by Karnataka farmers on Sept 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers have threatened to launch a Vidhana Soudha Chalo on September 26 to force the government’s hand to meet their demands. Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar on Wednesday told the media that agricultural produce in about 10 lakh hectares has been damaged due to heavy rainfall over the last few months, but the government has been apathetic to the demands of farmers and not carried out any comprehensive assessment of the damage to make up for the loss.

He said government officials have not visited thousands of villages in rain-hit areas where farm produce of about Rs 1 lakh crore has been damaged. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been holding regular meetings and issuing statements that the assessment would be done. But the district ministers and officials concerned are not giving this any serious thought, Shanthakumar alleged.

BENGALURU: Farmers have threatened to launch a Vidhana Soudha Chalo on September 26 to force the government’s hand to meet their demands. Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar on Wednesday told the media that agricultural produce in about 10 lakh hectares has been damaged due to heavy rainfall over the last few months, but the government has been apathetic to the demands of farmers and not carried out any comprehensive assessment of the damage to make up for the loss. He said government officials have not visited thousands of villages in rain-hit areas where farm produce of about Rs 1 lakh crore has been damaged. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been holding regular meetings and issuing statements that the assessment would be done. But the district ministers and officials concerned are not giving this any serious thought, Shanthakumar alleged.