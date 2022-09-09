Allegations unrelated to 40 per cent commission charges: KAMS

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: General secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS) Shashi Kumar on Thursday said that clubbing the allegations of 40 per cent commission with graft in the education department are baseless.

“We had put out our own complaints and issues related to corruption and bribery in the department. It is unfortunate that 40 per cent of allegations are being clubbed with our complaints. They are baseless. We condemn those allegations. We have given proof of our allegations to the education department and they have agreed to look into them,” Kumar told TNIE. Earlier, both KAMS and the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) had given separate letters on complaints and issues they are facing with the education department. The Department of Public Instruction had asked for documents from the association.

“These issues were raised many times earlier. The documents include court papers to prove our allegations against certain officers. There are many issues to be rectified, especially at BEO and DDPI offices, where no proper decisions are taken with regards to old and existing schools,” he said. Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal told TNIE that an examination of the documents submitted by KAMS on Thursday are underway.

BENGALURU: General secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS) Shashi Kumar on Thursday said that clubbing the allegations of 40 per cent commission with graft in the education department are baseless. “We had put out our own complaints and issues related to corruption and bribery in the department. It is unfortunate that 40 per cent of allegations are being clubbed with our complaints. They are baseless. We condemn those allegations. We have given proof of our allegations to the education department and they have agreed to look into them,” Kumar told TNIE. Earlier, both KAMS and the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) had given separate letters on complaints and issues they are facing with the education department. The Department of Public Instruction had asked for documents from the association. “These issues were raised many times earlier. The documents include court papers to prove our allegations against certain officers. There are many issues to be rectified, especially at BEO and DDPI offices, where no proper decisions are taken with regards to old and existing schools,” he said. Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal told TNIE that an examination of the documents submitted by KAMS on Thursday are underway.