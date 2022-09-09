Congress defaming ‘Brand Bengaluru’, says Tejasvi Surya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that the Congress and some vested interests are trying to defame ‘Brand Bengaluru’ over the recent floods. Surya, also BJP’s Yuva Morcha national president, blamed the Congress leaders for the flooding, alleging that they had encroached on lands in and around Bellandur resulting in the deluge. “Congress leaders should know who has encroached the lakes and rajakaluves. My Lok Sabha constituency has been unaffected by and large (in the floods) and hence I took part in Ganesha Utsav activities,” he said. The MP had come under severe criticism, especially on social media, for relishing dose and promoting an eatery in his constituency amid the rain fury. “I do not want to react to such trolls,” he maintained, adding that things have been returning to normalcy even in the flood-affected areas of the city.