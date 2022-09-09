Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Central teams study rain damage, to assess needed relief

The teams visited Dharwad, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, and Dakshina Kannada, among others, where members visited farms, schools, homes and villages, and took stock.

Published: 09th September 2022

Congress leader Siddaramaiah inspects a flooded locality along Outer Ring Road near Bellandur on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI, MADIKERI, KALABURAGI, MANGALURU: The inter-ministerial Central teams formed to assess the damage to property and infrastructure in Karnataka, due to the recent rain and flooding, visited several districts of the state on Thursday. The teams visited Dharwad, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, and Dakshina Kannada, among others, where members visited farms, schools, homes and villages, and took stock.

In Dharwad, the team inspected Kiresur, Hebsur, Kalawad and Yamanur villages, and assessed the flood-hit areas. The damage assessment report will be submitted to the Union Government within 10 days, said Ashok Kumar from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

The members inspected agricultural fields, damaged houses, school buildings, roads and bridges. “The team has been assessing the damage caused by the deluge, and the Dharwad district administration has submitted its report. After evaluation, we will submit a comprehensive report to the Centre in 10 days,” he said.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that from June to August-end, crops in 97,000 ha of land have been damaged due to heavy rain, while in the last eight days alone, around 18,000 ha of crops were damaged due to floods. Also, 1,172 houses have been damaged. “Three people have lost their lives, while 410 schools and 160 anganwadis have suffered damage,” he added.

Kodagu

Meanwhile, a Central team led by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan visited several rain-hit areas in Kodagu district. While the district administration estimated the damage at Rs 83.93 crore, the team’s report will determine the amount of needed relief funds.

The team visited affected areas mostly in north Kodagu limits, including Madenadu, Koyanadu and Sampaje, and recorded the damage to NH-275 at Kartoji. “The Central team assessment report on damages will be submitted to the Home Ministry, and compensation will be released under the NDRF,” confirmed DC Dr BC Sateesha.

Kalaburagi

In Kalaburagi, a Central team led by Director of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare DK Manoharan, with under-secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development SB Tiwari and Scientific Officer of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre S Jagadish, visited rain-affected Honna Kiranagi village of Kalaburagi taluk and Jewargi town, and inspected the damage caused to crops and houses.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurkar told the team that crops standing in 1,11,400 hectares were affected, and 805 houses were damaged due to heavy rain and flooding in the month of August in the district. Six people have died in rain-related incidents this year.

Dakshina Kannada

A team also visited several flood-hit areas in the Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, including beaches affected by sea erosion, and roads and bridges damaged due to incessant rain. Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra KV said a proposal of Rs 311 crore has been already sent to the state government as immediate flood relief. The teams are expected to visit other rain-ravaged districts, and a detailed assessment report is likely to be submitted in the coming week.

