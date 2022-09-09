Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Health department ups vigil for disease outbreak  

State Health Commissioner D Randeep directed rapid response teams at the district and taluk level to be vigilant.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Fever

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of incessant rain in a majority of districts in the state, including Bengaluru, the health department has stepped up preparedness to prevent any impending outbreak of communicable diseases, and manage them in case there is an increase in their incidence. State Health Commissioner D Randeep directed rapid response teams at the district and taluk level to be vigilant. He instructed all healthcare facilities to have a detailed action plan.

Medical officers at PHCs/UPHCs are instructed to increase and strengthen disease-specific surveillance activities, monitor and analyse entomological indices/parameters to predict any impending outbreaks so that preventive measures can be implemented well in time. Randeep pointed out that even when floods recede, it is necessary to ensure that surveillance and vector control activities are in place, till the situation returns to normal. In Bengaluru, additional healthcare teams were deployed in all 26 wards of Mahadevapura zone, taking measures for public health, said BBMP special commissioner (health) Dr Trilok Chandra.

