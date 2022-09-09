'Lack of interest in Kannada by officials checks its growth'

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) TS Nagabharana said that IAS and IPS officers in the state are not showing interest in implementing Kannada in the administration processes. He said that to implement 100 per cent usage of Kannada in administration, the mindset of the officials has to be changed.

Nagabharana was speaking at a ‘meet the press’ organised by Media House in Shivamogga on Thursday. He said that the KDS has given notice to around 110 such officers. He added that officers from other states are neglecting Kannada. “With no other choice, they learn basic Kannada and make mistakes while writing. The authorities have served notices to point out officials who commit such mistakes. We have considered the issue on a serious note and are issuing notices to department heads,” he said.

Nagabharana said that a bill has been drafted for the development and implementation of Kannada. To lay stress on usage of Kannada in education, administration and employment, Kannada Bhasha Samagra Abhivrudhi Vidheyaka (Bill) has been drafted.

SHIVAMOGGA: The Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) TS Nagabharana said that IAS and IPS officers in the state are not showing interest in implementing Kannada in the administration processes. He said that to implement 100 per cent usage of Kannada in administration, the mindset of the officials has to be changed. Nagabharana was speaking at a ‘meet the press’ organised by Media House in Shivamogga on Thursday. He said that the KDS has given notice to around 110 such officers. He added that officers from other states are neglecting Kannada. “With no other choice, they learn basic Kannada and make mistakes while writing. The authorities have served notices to point out officials who commit such mistakes. We have considered the issue on a serious note and are issuing notices to department heads,” he said. Nagabharana said that a bill has been drafted for the development and implementation of Kannada. To lay stress on usage of Kannada in education, administration and employment, Kannada Bhasha Samagra Abhivrudhi Vidheyaka (Bill) has been drafted.