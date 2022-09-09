Home States Karnataka

'Lack of interest in Kannada by officials checks its growth'

Nagabharana was speaking at a ‘meet the press’ organised by Media House in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) TS Nagabharana said that IAS and IPS officers in the state are not showing interest in implementing Kannada in the administration processes. He said that to implement 100 per cent usage of Kannada in administration, the mindset of the officials has to be changed.

Nagabharana was speaking at a ‘meet the press’ organised by Media House in Shivamogga on Thursday. He said that the KDS has given notice to around 110 such officers. He added that officers from other states are neglecting Kannada. “With no other choice, they learn basic Kannada and make mistakes while writing. The authorities have served notices to point out officials who commit such mistakes. We have considered the issue on a serious note and are issuing notices to department heads,” he said.

Nagabharana said that a bill has been drafted for the development and implementation of Kannada. To lay stress on usage of Kannada in education, administration and employment, Kannada Bhasha Samagra Abhivrudhi Vidheyaka (Bill) has been drafted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS Nagabharana
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp