New body will handle Bengaluru traffic

Masterplan will be formulated; Railways, Metro, NHAI, BBMP, BDA, BMRDA, PWD to be stakeholders  

Published: 09th September 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With traffic congestion plaguing the IT capital, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari brainstormed on ideas by professional agencies and officials to find solutions. After the meeting on Thursday, Bommai announced that a separate authority to manage Bengaluru traffic density will be set up, and a bill will be tabled in the coming legislative session.

Work will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) and Public Works Department (PWD), and most of the problems will be resolved if a comprehensive masterplan is formulated.

“The Railways and Metro will also be made part of the authority for traffic management in and around Bengaluru. The Centre’s cooperation and coordination was sought as several national highways pass through Bengaluru. Construction of roads is very important to solve the problem of traffic density,” Bommai said. It is planned to build a railway station at Byappanahalli, using the multi-purpose pillar construction technology that is used for the Metro, flyovers and roads, and which reduces the extent of land acquisition. A plan will be formulated after discussing it with international experts, he added.

“The Union minister has promised to link the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) which connects to Chennai, to inter-state and national highways. Problems of connecting roads to Bengaluru and the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway were also discussed. The ministry secretary was asked to address the issue immediately,” the chief minister said. A link stretch of 40-50km will be commissioned to join the Pune-Bengaluru NH coming from Chennai, to provide direct connectivity. Gadkari has promised to examine this project, Bommai claimed.   

On the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway, Gadkari issued directions for a new UGD system in places where rainwater accumulates. “The Union minister has responded positively to a letter for regular works under the Central Road Fund, funds connected with it and announcement of additional highways,” he informed.He said the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass construction has been handed over to a private company, the tender process is over and work will start in 2-3 months.

