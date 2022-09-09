Home States Karnataka

NIA court has powers to try non-UAPA cases, says Karnataka HC

In this case, it is not in dispute that the petitioner was part of the mob that had indulged in acts which are punishable under the IPC as well as the UAPA.

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Sayyed Sohel Torvi, an accused in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case, questioning the rejection by the Special Court for NIA cases of his application seeking transfer of his case to the court with jurisdiction to try IPC offences.

“In this case, it is not in dispute that the petitioner was part of the mob that had indulged in acts which are punishable under the IPC as well as the UAPA. Therefore, under Section 223 of the CrPC, the two offences can be triable by the NIA Court. Section 14 of the NIA Act empowers the Special Court to try any other offence, with which the accused may be charged, in the same trial, which may be connected to the case,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while confirming the order passed by the Special Court.

The Special Court rejected Torvi’s application on September 20, 2021, on the grounds that the court did have power to try the offences, both related to the IPC and the UAPA, if they are connected to the same incident. The riots occurred on August 11, 2020, following a protest by a group of people at Kadugondanahalli demanding the arrest of Naveen, nephew of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, for allegedly posting a derogatory message on his Facebook page. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency in September 2020. The petitioner was arrayed as accused No.137 for the offences under IPC. 

