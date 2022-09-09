Senior HC advocate warns of legal battle against imposition of stamp duty on agricultural loans
Published: 09th September 2022 04:27 PM | Last Updated: 09th September 2022 04:27 PM
“Due to non-registration of Form-3 declaration and mortgage papers in the Fruits application of primary agricultural cooperative societies in Kodagu district, farmers are being unnecessarily burdened to pay a stamp duty of 1.5 per cent of the loan amount to get zero interest agricultural loan facility. This injustice is being done to the farmers and the same needs to be rectified immediately,” demanded AS Ponanna.
While the cooperative societies of the district were submitting Form-3 declarations for disbursement of agricultural loans for coffee crops through the FRUITS app, the same facility was suspended as coffee was mentioned as a commercial crop. While the government extends crop loans at zero per cent interest for up to Rs 3 lakh, the growers of the district have to pay 1.5 per cent stamp duty to avail of this zero per cent loan.
“The farmers have to pay Rs 1500 per lakh of loan amount and this is ridiculous as the growers have to frequent the sub-registrar office several times alongside paying the stamp duty. The farmers of Chikmagalur and Hassan are availing of the facility by submitting Forum 3 to the sub-registrar office without any stamp duty.