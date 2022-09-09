States fail to use central funds for ROV project: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday took strong exception to states not being proactive in utilising the Central Road Fund (CRF) as only six states had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Rs 16,000-crore remotely operated vehicles (ROV) project.

“States have a stake in the funds, and the finance minister has given the nod for utilisation. States need to take ownership as it will ultimately benefit them,” he suggested, emphasising collaboration among all stakeholders for qualitative reforms.

Inaugurating the two-day national conference ‘Manthan -- Idea to Action’, he said, “We should overcome differences and not think in silos. All stakeholders should understand each other’s issues, and with mutual consent focus on planning futuristic policies so the country’s transport is run only on fuel made in India. Prime Minister Modi has two dreams for the country -- Atmanirbhar Bharat and $5 trillion economy -- and we have the responsibility to fulfil them.”

In a reference to heavy rainfall, Gadkari asked stakeholders to come out with innovative technology to check damages and reduce the maintenance cost of highways.

An integrated approach is essential to reduce logistics costs from 16 per cent to 10 per cent (China is at 10 per cent, Europe at 12 per cent). The concept of bus-ports as centres of growth is growing, and it is imperative to link different modes of transportation while improving road infrastructure with new technologies, he said. Gadkari informed that the ministry, along with the Ministry of Environment and Forests, has come up with a ‘Tree Bank’ project wherein NHAI will plant trees along highways, helping in the absorption of carbon dioxide.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General Dr V K Singh, hinting at removing toll collection booths, said, “An intelligent and integrated system can read number plates, and the toll can be charged on a kilometre basis.”

NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya said, “Manthan is a platform that will deliberate and visualise the future of road transport, besides initiating collaboration between government and industry to develop infrastructure.”

