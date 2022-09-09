Home States Karnataka

Umesh Katti’s death huge loss to Karnataka BJP: Arun Singh

Published: 09th September 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Arun Singh

BJP general secretary Arun Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after former minister Umesh Katti was laid to rest at Bellad Bagewadi, several BJP leaders headed by state party in-charge Arun Singh met his family members in his native village on Thursday, and expressed their condolences.

Speaking to reporters later, Singh recalled the concern Katti had for the state’s development. “Katti had given several suggestions for developmental work to be undertaken in various parts of the state and also towards strengthening the party here. Katti was a kind of ‘happy-go-lucky’ person,’’ Singh said.

Singh called his sudden demise a huge loss to the state BJP, and said the late minister served society and people for as long as four decades. “A book on his 40 years of political life should be brought out. The people must come to know about such leaders’ contribution and vision,’’ he felt.

The other leaders of the BJP who accompanied Singh included ministers Dr K Sudhakar, Munirathna, MTB Nagaraj and Byrathi Basavaraj. Nagaraj described the thoughts of Katti as unique and said his death had been an irreparable loss to the BJP.

‘Katti’s dream garden  will come true’

Recalling the dream of former minister Umesh Katti to develop a garden on the lines of Brindavan Gardens near the Hidkal Dam in Hukkeri, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar expressed confidence that CM Basavaraj Bommai would certainly take up the work on the garden. Speaking to media persons at Belagavi Airport on Thursday, Sudhakar said the party leaders would put pressure on the CM to develop the garden.

