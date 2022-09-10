Incessant rain disrupt normal life in Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Incessant showers have disrupted normal life in parts of Muddebihal, Sindagi and Vijayapura city in the district since Wednesday. According to the district administration, “In the last 24 hours the district received an average rain of 8.95mm. Among the average rainfall recorded, the highest rains was recorded in Muddebihal taluk - 52.9 mm rainfall in the span of 24 hours. Talikoti and Basavana Bagewadi received a rain of 12.6mm and 9.1mm rainfall respectively.”

Because of the heavy showers, the villagers of Adavi-Hulgabal of Muddebihal have lost the road connectivity as a bridge built against a rivulet completely collapsed and washed away. The villagers are demanding the authorities to fix the bridge at the earliest. “Since the bridge collapsed the villagers have lost the connection to other villages. The students are grappling to cross the rivulet to go to schools and colleges. The authorities have to repair it at the earliest,” appealed villager Hanumanth Gurogi.

Even standing crops tur-dal, sunflower and cotton have been affected largely due to overflow or streams and rivulets across Muddebihal region. However, the crop loss survey is yet to be carried out. Around 20 villagers were affected in Muddebihal and Sindagi due to heavy showers for the past one week. No casualties have been reported due to rain in any part of the district.

ROAD BLOCKAGE, FLOODING

Chikkamagaluru : Sudden and untimely rains continue to wreak havoc in the district. This has caused inundation at paddy fields. Coffee and pepper crops were also damaged by the stalk rot and wilt diseases. Farmers in the district have expressed concern over their kharif crops as lakes swell. Vishnu Samudra lake near Hemagiri in Kadur taluk is overflowing after a gap of 14 years. In Malnad region, rain has disrupted lives of the residents.

