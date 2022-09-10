Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 48-year-old man trampled to death by elephant

A plantation labourer was trampled to death by an elephant near Oorubage in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening.

Published: 10th September 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MUDIGERE: A plantation labourer was trampled to death by an elephant near Oorubage in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening. The victim, who was hearing impaired, has been identified Arjun (48). Hundreds of local residents gathered at the spot of the incident and protested against the forest department for its alleged inaction.

Arjun, who worked at Oorubage Coffee Estate, was a bachelor. He also did not have any family members. After finishing work at 6 pm, he was returning to the plantation owner’s house when a rogue elephant went berserk on the main road and killed him.

The elephant even charged at the crowd that gathered at the spot making them run for their lives. The Gonibeedu police and forest officials later arrived at the scene. It may be recalled that another person, Anand Devadiga of Kenjige village, was killed by an elephant in the same region about a month ago.  

Villagers say there are about four elephants moving in a herd that have destroyed coffee estates, paddy fields, houses, gates and vehicles. The locals say they have been living in fear and are terrified to step out of their homes. They complain that their repeated demands to the government to take action have fallen on deaf ears.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp