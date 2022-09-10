Karnataka: 48-year-old man trampled to death by elephant

By Express News Service

MUDIGERE: A plantation labourer was trampled to death by an elephant near Oorubage in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening. The victim, who was hearing impaired, has been identified Arjun (48). Hundreds of local residents gathered at the spot of the incident and protested against the forest department for its alleged inaction.

Arjun, who worked at Oorubage Coffee Estate, was a bachelor. He also did not have any family members. After finishing work at 6 pm, he was returning to the plantation owner’s house when a rogue elephant went berserk on the main road and killed him.

The elephant even charged at the crowd that gathered at the spot making them run for their lives. The Gonibeedu police and forest officials later arrived at the scene. It may be recalled that another person, Anand Devadiga of Kenjige village, was killed by an elephant in the same region about a month ago.

Villagers say there are about four elephants moving in a herd that have destroyed coffee estates, paddy fields, houses, gates and vehicles. The locals say they have been living in fear and are terrified to step out of their homes. They complain that their repeated demands to the government to take action have fallen on deaf ears.

MUDIGERE: A plantation labourer was trampled to death by an elephant near Oorubage in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening. The victim, who was hearing impaired, has been identified Arjun (48). Hundreds of local residents gathered at the spot of the incident and protested against the forest department for its alleged inaction. Arjun, who worked at Oorubage Coffee Estate, was a bachelor. He also did not have any family members. After finishing work at 6 pm, he was returning to the plantation owner’s house when a rogue elephant went berserk on the main road and killed him. The elephant even charged at the crowd that gathered at the spot making them run for their lives. The Gonibeedu police and forest officials later arrived at the scene. It may be recalled that another person, Anand Devadiga of Kenjige village, was killed by an elephant in the same region about a month ago. Villagers say there are about four elephants moving in a herd that have destroyed coffee estates, paddy fields, houses, gates and vehicles. The locals say they have been living in fear and are terrified to step out of their homes. They complain that their repeated demands to the government to take action have fallen on deaf ears.