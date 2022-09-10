Karnataka: Koliwad’s ‘harsh’ words to family of farmer who died by suicide kick up storm

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Assembly speaker KB Koliwad’s “harsh and and insensitive” words to the family of a dead farmer, who committed suicide, from his erstwhile Ranebennur const­ituency to pay last respects to the farmer has kicked up a storm on social media.

Koliwad, who was at a meeting, received a phone call from the family of Paramesh Nayak, the dead farmer. It is said that Nayak committed suicide as he could not repay his Rs 10-15 lakh loan. Koliwad, a five-term MLA, does not represent the constituency anymore as he lost the 2018 Assembly polls. When the family invited him over the phone to place a garland on the body of Nayak, who was a Congress supporter, Koliwad spoke in a “rude and indifferent manner”. The video of that conversation has now gone viral, inviting condemnations from all sections, including politicians.

MLC R Shankar said, “I had gone to Mashtur village in Ranebennur to speak to the family of the farmer after his suicide.” Asked about Koliwad’s conversation with Nayak’s family, Shankar said, “I don’t want to react to this. People will respond to Koliwad’s actions.”

Agriculture Minister BC Patil, who hails from Haveri district under which Ranebennur falls, said, “Farmers are going through difficult times. They call us with the assumption that we will go to their help. This is what happens in public life and it is a bad tradition.”

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader K Chandrashekar said, “Koliwad spoke badly. Such politicians should not be supported during the polls.” Farmers have been demanding a one-time waiver of their loans, but the government is yet to take a decision.

