Mystery over boy sustaining burns in Raichur school

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: An eight-year-old boy studying in Class 2 suffered severe burns under mysterious circumstances at a private school, where he was attending tuition classes, at Santekallur village of Maski taluk. Though the boy was studying at the Government Higher Primary School in Mittakallur village, he was also attending coaching classes at Ghanameshwara Higher Primary school in Santekallur.

Though the incident occurred on September 2, it came out only now. On the evening of September 2, the boy, Akhil, went to the toilet and opened a tap thinking it was for cold water, but hot water gushed out burning him. He was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors said he had sustained 40 per cent burns.

Several officials of the education department and the private school headmaster visited Akhil at the hospital and spoke to the boy’s father Venkatesh. The officials have sent a letter to higher-ups, stating that Akhil had gone to attend nature’s call and sustained injuries. But they also point out that a teacher, Huligappa, has been on leave since the incident. The officials also raise the question as to how the boy sustained burns on his chest and back when he had opened the tap himself.

A child rights activist, Mohan, who visited the hospital at Lingasugur on Friday, said that he had some doubts after talking to Akhil’s mother and that the parents of the boy and the school authorities were hiding something.

Samajika Parivartana Janandola Secretary Vithal Chikani said the Child Welfare Committee and State Children Welfare Board should conduct an inquiry as the boy has sustained serious injuries on the premises of the school under suspicious circumstances. Lingsugur BEO Humbanna has served show-cause notices to the headmasters of both schools. He has asked the headmaster of the government school how he permitted the boy to study in another institution.

RAICHUR: An eight-year-old boy studying in Class 2 suffered severe burns under mysterious circumstances at a private school, where he was attending tuition classes, at Santekallur village of Maski taluk. Though the boy was studying at the Government Higher Primary School in Mittakallur village, he was also attending coaching classes at Ghanameshwara Higher Primary school in Santekallur. Though the incident occurred on September 2, it came out only now. On the evening of September 2, the boy, Akhil, went to the toilet and opened a tap thinking it was for cold water, but hot water gushed out burning him. He was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors said he had sustained 40 per cent burns. Several officials of the education department and the private school headmaster visited Akhil at the hospital and spoke to the boy’s father Venkatesh. The officials have sent a letter to higher-ups, stating that Akhil had gone to attend nature’s call and sustained injuries. But they also point out that a teacher, Huligappa, has been on leave since the incident. The officials also raise the question as to how the boy sustained burns on his chest and back when he had opened the tap himself. A child rights activist, Mohan, who visited the hospital at Lingasugur on Friday, said that he had some doubts after talking to Akhil’s mother and that the parents of the boy and the school authorities were hiding something. Samajika Parivartana Janandola Secretary Vithal Chikani said the Child Welfare Committee and State Children Welfare Board should conduct an inquiry as the boy has sustained serious injuries on the premises of the school under suspicious circumstances. Lingsugur BEO Humbanna has served show-cause notices to the headmasters of both schools. He has asked the headmaster of the government school how he permitted the boy to study in another institution.