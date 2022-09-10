Rapid change in education sector need of the hour: Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that there is a need for a rapid change in the field of education to compete with other countries.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Best Practices in NEP Implementation’ here on Friday, the minister said that compared to revolutionary changes made in education in countries like Japan, Germany and China, India is lagging behind. “If there is no quick change in education, we will lose out in the global competition.

The importance of multidisciplinary and comprehensive learning, skill development, physical education and use of technology are some of the things that are stressed upon in NEP. The development of talent in the education system is important,” he elaborated.

He also stressed the need for better institutions and teaching in the country. “There should be an improvement in the country in terms of teaching. There is also a great need for quality educational institutions. We have to balance competition, sustainability, ethics and value,” he said.

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that there is a need for a rapid change in the field of education to compete with other countries. Speaking at a seminar on ‘Best Practices in NEP Implementation’ here on Friday, the minister said that compared to revolutionary changes made in education in countries like Japan, Germany and China, India is lagging behind. “If there is no quick change in education, we will lose out in the global competition. The importance of multidisciplinary and comprehensive learning, skill development, physical education and use of technology are some of the things that are stressed upon in NEP. The development of talent in the education system is important,” he elaborated. He also stressed the need for better institutions and teaching in the country. “There should be an improvement in the country in terms of teaching. There is also a great need for quality educational institutions. We have to balance competition, sustainability, ethics and value,” he said.