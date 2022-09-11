Karnataka: 51 ill in Jewargi with gastroenteritis

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 51 people fell ill due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis at Mandewal village of Jewargi taluk in the last 24 hours, said Jewargi Taluk Health Officer Dr Siddu Patil.

Speaking with TNSE, Dr Siddu Patil said that from Friday evening, people started coming to Mandewal Primary Health Centre with complaints of vomiting and loose motion. As many as 51 people were admitted to the hospital till Saturday afternoon.

Of the 51 patients, 13 have been admitted at Mandewal PHC, 22 at Jewargi Taluk government Hospital and 8 at Kalaburagi District Government Hospital. Though there are rumors that a person Tayappa of Mandewal died due to GE, Dr Siddu Patil said that the 74-year-old died due to age-related diseases.

Sources said consumption of contaminated water is the main reason for the outbreak of GE. The borewell is located in an unhygienic area. Apart from this, as per the report of laboratory test which was submitted to the government in the month of June this year, the water is not potable. Dr Siddu Patil said that his office has written letters to the Gram Panchayat almost every month to provide safe water.



