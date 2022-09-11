Karnataka CM assures a job to family of slain BJP youth wing leader Nettaru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that he will soon issue an order to ensure a job to a family member of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. According to sources, Praveen’s wife is likely to get the job.

“He was our BJYM worker who sacrificed his life for the party and became a victim of the conspiracy,” he said at the BJP’s ‘Janaspandana’ rally held in Doddaballapur on Saturday. Bommai’s announcement was welcomed by the workers at the rally. Condolences were paid to the family members of Nettaru and former minister Umesh Katti who died recently.

Nettaru was murdered by a gang in his native Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26. The BJP government cancelled ‘Janothsava’ scheduled on July 28 following protests by BJP workers.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, one of the key persons in organising the rally, said, “BJP has proved itself to be a workers’ party as we took a decision to cancel the rally then following advice from senior party leaders.”

