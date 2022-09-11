Home States Karnataka

MLA Preetam, Revanna fight over new plan for Hassan airport  

Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda and former minister HD Revanna took it as a matter of prestige and attacked each other.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka former minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By Udaya Kumar B R
Express News Service

HASSAN:  Five decades after it was proposed, the Hassan airport project has landed in a controversy with a tussle breaking out between leaders of two political parties on whether the old plan or the revised one should be implemented.

Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda and former minister HD Revanna took it as a matter of prestige and attacked each other. Revanna strongly objected to the revised plan that was proposed recently, while Preetam wants the new plan, for which the district administration has earmarked 540 acres as against 960 acres acquired in  2006.

Revanna urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to stick to the earlier plan. “The government should not insult former prime minister HD Deve Gowda who had laid the foundation stone for the project,” he said. Suspecting the hand of the high and mighty behind the change, Revanna alleged that the state government has deliberately revised the plan and proposes to build the airport on 460 acres at Bhuvanahalli, near here.

But, he said, the land may be insufficient for the runway and landing of even small flights. It is better to develop the airport as per an MoU signed with Jupiter Aviation under Design Build Operate and Transfer basis, he added. The prospects of small cities like Hassan will change once such projects are implemented.

The original proposal included an aviation training centre, maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO), inland container centre, golf course, hospitality and welfare centre, technology park and connecting roads, he said. Angry Revanna said the then government had also sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the project and Rs 5 crore was allegedly given as bribe to a minister. His name will be revealed at the right time. JDS will decide the future course of action after a discussion with leaders and workers if the government fails to execute the project as per the previous plan, he added.

Kiran, vice-president of the District Small-Scale Industries Association said political leaders should set their differences aside in the interest of the district. “It is better to complete the project as per the DPR  prepared in 2006,” he added.

Condemning the war of words between Preetam and Revanna, progressive thinkers Navin, Kirhore and Narayana said development works will be hampered if leaders take up them as prestige issues. They should set their ego aside while implementing the projects that play a vital role in developing the district, they added development of the district they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassan airport Preetam J Gowda HD Revanna
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp