MLA Preetam, Revanna fight over new plan for Hassan airport  

HASSAN: Five decades after it was proposed, the Hassan airport project has landed in a controversy with a tussle breaking out between leaders of two political parties on whether the old plan or the revised one should be implemented.

Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda and former minister HD Revanna took it as a matter of prestige and attacked each other. Revanna strongly objected to the revised plan that was proposed recently, while Preetam wants the new plan, for which the district administration has earmarked 540 acres as against 960 acres acquired in 2006.

Revanna urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to stick to the earlier plan. “The government should not insult former prime minister HD Deve Gowda who had laid the foundation stone for the project,” he said. Suspecting the hand of the high and mighty behind the change, Revanna alleged that the state government has deliberately revised the plan and proposes to build the airport on 460 acres at Bhuvanahalli, near here.

But, he said, the land may be insufficient for the runway and landing of even small flights. It is better to develop the airport as per an MoU signed with Jupiter Aviation under Design Build Operate and Transfer basis, he added. The prospects of small cities like Hassan will change once such projects are implemented.

The original proposal included an aviation training centre, maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO), inland container centre, golf course, hospitality and welfare centre, technology park and connecting roads, he said. Angry Revanna said the then government had also sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the project and Rs 5 crore was allegedly given as bribe to a minister. His name will be revealed at the right time. JDS will decide the future course of action after a discussion with leaders and workers if the government fails to execute the project as per the previous plan, he added.

Kiran, vice-president of the District Small-Scale Industries Association said political leaders should set their differences aside in the interest of the district. “It is better to complete the project as per the DPR prepared in 2006,” he added.

Condemning the war of words between Preetam and Revanna, progressive thinkers Navin, Kirhore and Narayana said development works will be hampered if leaders take up them as prestige issues. They should set their ego aside while implementing the projects that play a vital role in developing the district, they added development of the district they added.

