Bengaluru floods: Crackdown begins, all rajakaluves to be cleared, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The blame for the deluge in Bengaluru lies squarely at the door of those who have encroached natural drains, also called rajakaluves. The government has decided to crack down on encroachers and clear the encroachments.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed that all encroachments on rajakaluves will be cleared, even if the properties belong to influential IT/BT companies. There is no question of selective enforcement as far as removal of encroachments is concerned. Eviction notices had been served on those who had raised structures or houses on rajakaluves, blocking the free flow of water, Bommai told reporters in Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka also said that all properties that had encroached storm water drains and natural waterways would be cleared. He explained that when rainwater drains into rajakaluves, this natural flow ensures there are no floods.

Bommai said the recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and their employees, but common people living in low-lying areas too. Replying to a question, Bommai said the government has sought direction from courts, which will be apprised of the situation. Courts have issued several directions in connection with flood-related cases in the past, and this time, encroachments will be removed on a mega scale, he added.

On removal of encroachments on rajakaluves in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, Ashoka said, “There is no need to issue notice for removal of encroachments on lakes and canals. It can be cleared without notice. Action will be taken against anyone who illegally encroaches the drains. We are continuously removing encroachments. The administration should remove encroachments without discrimination.” Officials have been instructed to clear encroachments and follow the eviction process.



MLA Satish Reddy said, “Encroachments are being cleared in more than 20 places in my constituency. It doesn’t matter if it’s an IT park or house. If the owners are poor, we will make alternative arrangements for them.” BDA, Society Layout and Golf Club have also encroached many lakes, which are artificially filled up with debris and turned into layouts.

