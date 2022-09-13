Home States Karnataka

IG from Karwar heads W Zone of Indian Coast Guard

Earlier, he was the chairman of CGSB at Delhi, and was the head of the ICG for Karnataka between 2006 and 2008.

By Subhash Chandra NS
KARWAR: Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar on Monday took over as the Commandant of Indian Coast Guard of Western Zone at a spectacular ceremonial parade in Mumbai. He would be heading the entire Western Region including Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep Islands and Karnataka.

Earlier, he was the chairman of CGSB at Delhi, and was the head of the ICG for Karnataka between 2006 and 2008. He has also headed Coast Guard Goa from 2013 to 2018.  Baadkar, a native of Karwar, is an alumnus of St Joseph’s High school and Government Arts & Science College, Karwar.  “It is a matter of pride that he is from Karwar,” said Satish Sail, former MLA, Karwar-Ankola.  

Badkar said that he is extremely happy about his new role, and assured that he will do his best in ensuring maritime security. His priority would be to work in coordination with the fisherfolk, who are vital for information gathering, he said. Regarding modernisation of the force, he said that the central government does not compromise with the security of the nations, and will provide them with everything that is needed.

