We are not against minorities: Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP is reaching out to the minorities and sending out a message that is not against the community. Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Monday that Congress is responsible for the backward status of the minorities, but BJP believes in inclusive politics and respects all who believe in the nation. Pointing out that it was BJP that elected Abdul Kalam as President, trade union leader George Fernandes as defence minister and minority community members as governors, he said the party respects those working for the country and opposes those raising pro-Pakistan slogans. The BJP government released Rs 50 crore for the welfare of minorities, came out with the laws against triple talaq, launched the Rohini scheme, funded Haj pilgrimage and conducted skill development programmes, he said. Minorities are joining the party, while Congress that touts itself as the protector of the community has only worked for the development of Gandhis, he said. Earlier, even an electric pole contesting on a Congress ticket could win, but now, even Rahul Gandhi had to shift from Amethi to Wayanad. Former CM Siddaramaiah had to contest from Badami, while tasting a defeat in Chamundeshwari, he said. BJP merged Jana Sangh with Janata Party to fight Congress and has never compromised on nationalism, he said. Pointing out to party leaders on the dais, he said none of them are from political families, while nepotism rules in Congress.