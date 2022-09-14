Home States Karnataka

Activists fear illegal mining after SC order 

The miseries of rampant illegal mining still haunt the people, who were relieved when the top court put a blanket ban on iron ore mining in the state in 2011.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

mining

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Kiran Ballannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Raising of ceiling limit of mining in Ballari, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts by the Supreme Court assures a hike in revenue collection for the state, but the activists are perturbed that the move will result in illegal mining.

The miseries of rampant illegal mining still haunt the people, who were relieved when the top court put a blanket ban on iron ore mining in the state in 2011. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed raising the ceiling of mining for Ballari district from 28  MMT to 35 MMT, and for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts from 7 MMT to 15 MMT.

Mining Department officials have passed an order for ramping up mining activities, with the mining companies happy on one hand, and activists demanding that it be allowed in a legal way on the other. Tapal Ganesh, a mining activist, said that the Supreme Court’s order to relax the ceiling limit was a welcome step, but we are worried about illegal mining.  “We need iron ore to build infrastructure but com­panies must function legally. It’s our duty to save forest for the next generation,” he added.

