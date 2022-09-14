Home States Karnataka

Crop loss aid in two days: Bommai

Published: 14th September 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday told the Assembly that compensation for crop loss will be distributed in two days in areas where survey is complete. Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah alleged that not a single rupee has been paid as compensation for crop loss this year.

“This year, as per the latest memorandum given by the State Government to the Centre, 5.8 lakh hectares of agriculture land have been submerged and over 24,000 houses are damaged.

Sowing on 11 lakh hectares has not been taken up this year. Farmers are facing heavy losses,” he said. Bommai said, “Since it has been raining we could not take up surveys in several places. We have completed surveys at some places. We will release compensation within two days wherever the survey is completed.”

