Govt shuts down 13 stone quarries in Belagavi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Taking serious note of the report ‘Lives, dam under threat from quarry blasts in Belagavi’ published in the ‘The New Indian Express’ on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2022, the Department of Mines and Geology swung into action on Tuesday and ordered temporary closure of 13 stone crushing units, until they meet the terms set by the government.

The department also directed the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) to snap the power supply to these units. Lokayukta officials too have begun a probe into the alleged violations of rules by the stone quarries. Officials of Belagavi Lokayukta inspected the units and the surrounding villages to assess the damage.

The 13 units were carrying out gelatin blasts in Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages of Bailhongal taluk posing threat to the lives of people, agricultural crops, houses in surrounding villages, Harinala water reservoir situated in Tigadi village and to a narrow road being used by villagers.

BELAGAVI: Taking serious note of the report ‘Lives, dam under threat from quarry blasts in Belagavi’ published in the ‘The New Indian Express’ on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2022, the Department of Mines and Geology swung into action on Tuesday and ordered temporary closure of 13 stone crushing units, until they meet the terms set by the government. The department also directed the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) to snap the power supply to these units. Lokayukta officials too have begun a probe into the alleged violations of rules by the stone quarries. Officials of Belagavi Lokayukta inspected the units and the surrounding villages to assess the damage. The 13 units were carrying out gelatin blasts in Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages of Bailhongal taluk posing threat to the lives of people, agricultural crops, houses in surrounding villages, Harinala water reservoir situated in Tigadi village and to a narrow road being used by villagers.