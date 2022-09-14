Home States Karnataka

Karnataka engineer cuts power to pumphouse, saves lives amid floods

He dashed to the spot and took the decision to switch off all the pumps.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:As the Bhima river water rose last weekend, a quick and crucial decision taken by an executive engineer and his team at Thoraikadanahalli (TK Halli) pumphouse in Mandya district may have saved a number of lives and equipment worth crores of rupees, for  the BWSSB.

B K Naresh was asleep in his official quarters on September 5, when he received a call at 4am from his colleague about the dangerously rising waters in the Bhima (a tributary of the Shimsha), and the flooded pumphouse. He dashed to the spot and took the decision to switch off all the pumps.

Naresh (40), Executive Engineer, Kavery, Operations & Maintenance, told The New Indian Express about the huge decision he had to make after taking stock of the situation. “My Assistant Executive Engineer KS Karthik and I decided the only way out was a complete shutdown,” he said.

BWSSB chief lauds saviour engineer

“It meant that much of Bengaluru’s water supply would get disrupted. I called up the Additional Chief Engineer and Chief Engineer and took their consent,” he added. Calls were later made to KPTCL officials to switch off power supply completely, and the Fire department was alerted to reach the spot for support.
Reliving the ordeal, Naresh, who spent most of his working life at TK Halli since joining BWSSB in 2011, said, “The readings that morning were showing high flood level in the Bhima, at 588.63 metres. The maximum level for safety is 585.95m. Our pumphouse, with mega pumps 23ft below ground level, was flooded and water had risen one foot above the ground. It was a frightening situation.”

The flooded TK Halli, Stage III
Pump House | Express

The crisis followed a power failure at Tataguni the previous night, which had forced them to shut down the pumps for 15 minutes around midnight, and restart them. There were 15 employees at the pumphouse, including electricians, helpers, fitters and welders at the time.  

BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram lauded Naresh and his team for their smart work.Jayaram, who camped at TK Halli till the situation was normalised, said, “A total of 270 staffers spent two sleepless nights to ensure Bengaluru got back water supply. We thought it would take us a week or 10 days, but it took 40 hours.”

Restoration involved tedious processes, including dewatering, clearing sludge, bringing spare parts and mega motors from other pumping stations in trailers to TK Halli, extricating the existing ones and replacing them, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhima river Mandya
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp