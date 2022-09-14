NDPS case against those consuming drugs: Araga

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the State Government has zero tolerance toward drug peddling and warned that not only drug peddlers but even those consuming drugs will be booked under the NDPS Act. Congress MLC Prakash Rathod raised the issue of the growing menace of drug peddling in urban cities of Karnataka in the Council and several members joined him to urge the government to chalk out stringent measures against drug peddling.

Rathod said drug peddlers were dumping drugs at vacant sites to avoid getting caught and shared the location with customers who collected them later. Manjunath Bhandary said Mangaluru is an education hub and paying guest accommodations were in large numbers, and the police must keep a tab on PGs to check drug peddling, while M Nagaraj said drug consumption among youngsters was also leading them to commit other crimes like murders and chain snatching. Madhu G Madegowda joined them saying the social evil was not limited to urban areas but had also reached the rural parts of the state. Marithibbegowda said hookah bars were the centres for drug peddling.

Jnanendra said that the police were cracking down on drug peddling but still it was not possible to weed out it completely. “Now, we are also booking those who consume drugs under the NDPS Act. Medical tests can determine which drugs they have consumed in the last 30 days and based on that stringent action is being initiated against those who indulge in drug abuse”. He said that drug peddlers are also being being booked under the PITNDPS-1988 Act and the properties of repeat offenders were seized in some cases.

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the State Government has zero tolerance toward drug peddling and warned that not only drug peddlers but even those consuming drugs will be booked under the NDPS Act. Congress MLC Prakash Rathod raised the issue of the growing menace of drug peddling in urban cities of Karnataka in the Council and several members joined him to urge the government to chalk out stringent measures against drug peddling. Rathod said drug peddlers were dumping drugs at vacant sites to avoid getting caught and shared the location with customers who collected them later. Manjunath Bhandary said Mangaluru is an education hub and paying guest accommodations were in large numbers, and the police must keep a tab on PGs to check drug peddling, while M Nagaraj said drug consumption among youngsters was also leading them to commit other crimes like murders and chain snatching. Madhu G Madegowda joined them saying the social evil was not limited to urban areas but had also reached the rural parts of the state. Marithibbegowda said hookah bars were the centres for drug peddling. Jnanendra said that the police were cracking down on drug peddling but still it was not possible to weed out it completely. “Now, we are also booking those who consume drugs under the NDPS Act. Medical tests can determine which drugs they have consumed in the last 30 days and based on that stringent action is being initiated against those who indulge in drug abuse”. He said that drug peddlers are also being being booked under the PITNDPS-1988 Act and the properties of repeat offenders were seized in some cases.