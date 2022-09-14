Principal held from sexual abuse amid high drama in Kalaburagi

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The headmaster and a computer operator of a residential school were thrashed by angry parents and local residents after some girl students of the school levelled charges of sexual abuse against the two. The incident took place in Konchavaram village of Chincholi taluk. The principal Chetankumar Reddy and computer operator Sangamesh have been arrested under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody. The school where the incident happened belongs to the Social Welfare Department.

Some girl students of the school complained about sexual harassment against the two accused to their parents, who went to the school and beat up Reddy and Sangamesh on Monday. The victims also told that the accused had threatened them of expulsion if they reported the matter to anyone.

According to information available, video clippings of sexual harassment by the headmaster went viral three days ago following which a victim attempted suicide but was prevented by others from taking the extreme step. Girl students of the school sat on a hunger strike from Monday morning inside the school demanding the arrest of the accused. According to sources, two girls fainted during the hunger strike.

Govt seeks report within 24 hrs

The Police Sub-Inspector in Konchavaram visited the school and convinced the students to break their fast in the evening. Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes, Kota Srinivas Poojari, told the Legislative Council that the principal and the computer operator have been suspended and criminal cases have been registered against them. Poojari said the government has sought a detailed report from Kalaburgi Deputy Commissioner within 24 hours, based on which further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a dharna in Konchavaram demanding stern action against the accused. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurkar visited the residential school on Tuesday and met the students. Gurkar said he has directed the Social Welfare Department to appoint a woman warden and a woman computer operator in the school. If there are no women staff available in the department, the school education department should appoint a woman headmistress and a woman computer operator on deputation basis, he said.

