Home States Karnataka

BJP leader attacks own minister over poor work

BJP leaders, including Tumakuru MP GS Basavaraju and former MLA B Suresh Gowda, who have been waging a cold war against Madhu Swamy, were also present.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy | Nagaraja Gadekal

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: There are rumblings within BJP in Tumakuru. Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman and former BJP MLA KS Kirankumar has hit out at Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, saying the works carried out in the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly constituency, represented by the latter, are sub-standard.

Kirankumar, who had “sacrificed” his seat for Madhu Swamy in the 2018 Assembly polls, is now eyeing a BJP ticket from Chikkanayakanahalli in the 2023 polls. He may also get the ticket as he has the backing of RSS and the BJP top leadership, sources said. A video of his speech at his 59th birthday bash at Huliyaru town on Tuesday has gone viral. During the speech, he says, “Several works are of poor quality and roads that were laid recently are already damaged. The minister has no moral right to question the contractors as the works were carried out under his supervision.”

He says, “A project to take water to the minister’s hometown JC Pura through a pipeline was implemented. But it would have been cost effective and ideal to supply water to the village through natural canals.” BJP leaders, including Tumakuru MP GS Basavaraju and former MLA B Suresh Gowda, who have been waging a cold war against Madhu Swamy, were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tumakuru JC Madhuswamy
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp