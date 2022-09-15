BJP leader attacks own minister over poor work

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: There are rumblings within BJP in Tumakuru. Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman and former BJP MLA KS Kirankumar has hit out at Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy, saying the works carried out in the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly constituency, represented by the latter, are sub-standard.

Kirankumar, who had “sacrificed” his seat for Madhu Swamy in the 2018 Assembly polls, is now eyeing a BJP ticket from Chikkanayakanahalli in the 2023 polls. He may also get the ticket as he has the backing of RSS and the BJP top leadership, sources said. A video of his speech at his 59th birthday bash at Huliyaru town on Tuesday has gone viral. During the speech, he says, “Several works are of poor quality and roads that were laid recently are already damaged. The minister has no moral right to question the contractors as the works were carried out under his supervision.”

He says, “A project to take water to the minister’s hometown JC Pura through a pipeline was implemented. But it would have been cost effective and ideal to supply water to the village through natural canals.” BJP leaders, including Tumakuru MP GS Basavaraju and former MLA B Suresh Gowda, who have been waging a cold war against Madhu Swamy, were also present.

