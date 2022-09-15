BK Hariprasad’s ‘40% cut’ remark rocks Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 40 per cent commission remark by Opposition leader BK Hariprasad led to pandemonium in the Council on Wednesday and was adjourned as members of the Ruling and Opposition parties engaged in a heated argument.

During the discussion on the damage caused by the recent floods, Hariprasad spoke about the hardships being faced by the public due to flooding in Bengaluru and blamed encroachment for the same. Meanwhile, he also referred to the 40 per cent commission allegation and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan objected to this and demanded that Hariprasad produce proof to substantiate his claims.

This led to an argument between members of the BJP and Congress. Congress MLCs also entered the well of the House to protest while BJP members too raised slogans against the Grand Old Party.

Even as Congress members returned to their seats and Hariprasad tried to continue his speech, the BJP members obstructed. Hence, the protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure adjourned the House for 10 minutes. After the session was reconvened, Malkapure tried to convince the members to have a productive discussion. As there was no order in the House, he adjourned the council till Thursday.

Earlier, Hariprasad said that the compensation provided to those affected by natural calamities was not revised since 2015 and the government should consider revising it at the earliest. He also alleged that PM Modi had not conducted an aerial survey even once whenever Karnataka was hit by floods. He also attacked CM Basavaraj Bommai for not appointing the district-in-charge minister and retaining Bengaluru with him.

Referring to the demolition of a building belonging to a Congress MLA without taking names, Hariprasad demanded action against properties, belonging to politicians irrespective of the parties, and companies that are found to have encroached rajakaluves.

BENGALURU: The 40 per cent commission remark by Opposition leader BK Hariprasad led to pandemonium in the Council on Wednesday and was adjourned as members of the Ruling and Opposition parties engaged in a heated argument. During the discussion on the damage caused by the recent floods, Hariprasad spoke about the hardships being faced by the public due to flooding in Bengaluru and blamed encroachment for the same. Meanwhile, he also referred to the 40 per cent commission allegation and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan objected to this and demanded that Hariprasad produce proof to substantiate his claims. This led to an argument between members of the BJP and Congress. Congress MLCs also entered the well of the House to protest while BJP members too raised slogans against the Grand Old Party. Even as Congress members returned to their seats and Hariprasad tried to continue his speech, the BJP members obstructed. Hence, the protem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure adjourned the House for 10 minutes. After the session was reconvened, Malkapure tried to convince the members to have a productive discussion. As there was no order in the House, he adjourned the council till Thursday. Earlier, Hariprasad said that the compensation provided to those affected by natural calamities was not revised since 2015 and the government should consider revising it at the earliest. He also alleged that PM Modi had not conducted an aerial survey even once whenever Karnataka was hit by floods. He also attacked CM Basavaraj Bommai for not appointing the district-in-charge minister and retaining Bengaluru with him. Referring to the demolition of a building belonging to a Congress MLA without taking names, Hariprasad demanded action against properties, belonging to politicians irrespective of the parties, and companies that are found to have encroached rajakaluves.