Borewell digging scam will be probed: Bommai

Says will sit with Oppn, decide on measures to plug loopholes in Ganga Kalyana scheme 

Published: 15th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai makes a point in the Assembly on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged borewell digging scam after Congress members created a ruckus in the Assembly. Congress members alleged that some contractors have issued fake certificates to get tenders and have even got funds released. Also, the cost of sinking borewells has varied from place to place, they said.

“We need to streamline the system, as various mechanisms have been adopted to help beneficiaries under the Ganga Kalyana scheme,” the CM said. He pointed out that the Opposition raised many issues, including a variation in price paid for drilling, payments not done on time, among others. “We will sit and discuss and clear the dues,” Bommai assured the House. As Conrgess members were not satisfied, Bommai said the matter will be probed.

Congress MLA Dr Yathindra, who raised the issue in the Assembly, said borewells have been drilled in lands of beneficiaries selected by the Ganga Kalyana Corporation and Karnataka Adijambava Development Corporation. “But neither motor pumps have been distributed nor power supply given,” he alleged. Many Congress MLAs joined Dr Yathindra and said it is a scam where money has been paid to contractors without any work done.

Bommai said borewells have been drilled for SC/ST and backward class beneficiaries under various corporations and schemes for the last 20 years. “But the target has not been achieved each year. At some places, borewells are not dug... even if they are dug, power connection is not given. This is because contractors are different. In such cases, the purpose is not served. Successive governments have tried to reach the target. To make it work, the government had decided to sink borewells and give the power connection the same year, and one single contractor was entrusted with the job of drilling and providing power connection. But a few contractors went to court,” Bommai elaborated.

LAND GRABBING PROHIBITION BILL TABLED
The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. The same was approved by the State cabinet recently. The amendment is needed to avoid criminal proceedings against farmers who have encroached government land in rural areas. The Bill excludes all the places from the purview of the said Act except those places within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other city corporations. There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed amendment.   Presently, encroachments outside the BBMP or corporation limits attract a penal provision of minimum one year jail apart from a penalty. Now with the amendment, farmers will be exempted, but warned.

