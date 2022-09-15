Nine killed in separate accidents across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BALLARI, HUBBALLI, RAICHUR, UDUPI: As many as nine people died in separate accidents in different parts of the state on Wednesday. Three women drowned and three others were washed away after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling fell into Tungabhadra river canal near Kolagallu village of Ballari district. Ten people were travelling in the auto, including the auto driver, of whom four jumped to safety.

The auto, carrying women farm labourers, was heading to an agriculture field nearby. According to the police, the auto driver, Bhima, lost control and fell into the brimming canal, as water was discharged from the Tungabhadra dam. The deceased have been identified as Ningavva (38), Durgamma (40) and Pushapavati (34). Their bodies have been recovered from the canal. However, Laxmi (23), Huligemma (35) and Nagaratna (26) are missing.

In Hubballi, three persons were killed on the spot and another sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned after ramming a road railing on National Highway-48 in Varur village near Hubballi late Tuesday night. The car was heading to Hubballi from Davangere when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The deceased are the driver Shahrukh (27), Soheil (26) from Davangere and Sushila (38) from Chikkamagaluru. Another person Fayaz sustained injuries and has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

In Raichur, a man and his son died on the spot after their bike collided head-on with a KKRTC bus near Hosur village of Devadurga taluk on Wednesday morning. The deceased Ramesh and his son Amaresh. Police said the victims were returning after buying fodder for cattle when the accident took place.

In Udupi, a speeding lorry mowed down a 56-year-old man from Hukkeri near Uchila on NH-66. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Poddhar. His son, Samarth (13), sustained serious injuries in the accident. Prabhakar had come from Belagavi to Uchila to admit his son in a school. Police have arrested the lorry driver Shekhar.

BALLARI, HUBBALLI, RAICHUR, UDUPI: As many as nine people died in separate accidents in different parts of the state on Wednesday. Three women drowned and three others were washed away after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling fell into Tungabhadra river canal near Kolagallu village of Ballari district. Ten people were travelling in the auto, including the auto driver, of whom four jumped to safety. The auto, carrying women farm labourers, was heading to an agriculture field nearby. According to the police, the auto driver, Bhima, lost control and fell into the brimming canal, as water was discharged from the Tungabhadra dam. The deceased have been identified as Ningavva (38), Durgamma (40) and Pushapavati (34). Their bodies have been recovered from the canal. However, Laxmi (23), Huligemma (35) and Nagaratna (26) are missing. In Hubballi, three persons were killed on the spot and another sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned after ramming a road railing on National Highway-48 in Varur village near Hubballi late Tuesday night. The car was heading to Hubballi from Davangere when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The deceased are the driver Shahrukh (27), Soheil (26) from Davangere and Sushila (38) from Chikkamagaluru. Another person Fayaz sustained injuries and has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. In Raichur, a man and his son died on the spot after their bike collided head-on with a KKRTC bus near Hosur village of Devadurga taluk on Wednesday morning. The deceased Ramesh and his son Amaresh. Police said the victims were returning after buying fodder for cattle when the accident took place. In Udupi, a speeding lorry mowed down a 56-year-old man from Hukkeri near Uchila on NH-66. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Poddhar. His son, Samarth (13), sustained serious injuries in the accident. Prabhakar had come from Belagavi to Uchila to admit his son in a school. Police have arrested the lorry driver Shekhar.