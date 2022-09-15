Stern action against encroachers of temple land, Minister tells Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muzurai Minister Shashikala Jolle on Wednesday informed the Council that the State Government will take stern action against those encroaching lands belonging to Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Thigalarpet in Bengaluru. A probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be ordered, she said.

Jolle was responding to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar’s demand to clear all encroachments on the temple land and take action against the encroachers. Over 15 acres of the temple land has been encroached and 229 houses and commercial buildings have come up on the encroached land, the minister said.

Taking strong exception to the encroachment of temple lands, Ravi Kumar questioned how local authorities gave them all the documents despite knowing that the buildings were on the encroached lands. He sought to know what action is being taken against those who have built big buildings on the encroached lands and the officials who allowed them. He urged Jolle to visit the spot along with senior officers from the department to take stock of the situation and take stern action.

Jolle said cases were registered with the police against 13 persons for encroachment of temple lands and cases were also registered under the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act against five persons and those cases are coming up for hearing on September 19. Jolle also informed the Council that some people have even approached the courts.

The officials have been asked to provide details about electricity and water supply provided to unauthorised structures and have been directed not to issue property documents, electricity and water connections to such buildings. The Muzurai department has also sought details from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about applications seeking permission for construction on encroached lands, the minister said. Ravi Kumar urged the government to ensure that the temple lands are registered in the name of the temple and they should be protected.

