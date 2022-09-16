No protection for anyone in Bitcoin case: Araga

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday informed the State Legislative Council that there is no question of protecting anyone in the Bitcoin cases, and if opposition members provide any evidence, the government will order a probe.

Responding to Janata Dal-Secular MLC TA Saravana’s question if the state police are working with investigating agencies from any other countries, Araga said investigating agencies in the United States of America are also probing Bitcoin-related cases in their country, but there is no information about anyone from Karnataka or any other state being involved in it. The state police have not contacted any international agencies for the ongoing investigations, he said.

The minister said Sriki, accused in the Bitcoin case, misled police by showing a Bitcoin exchange and there is nothing in the case. “Who lost money? If anyone lost money, why have they not filed a complaint?” the minister said.

The government has already provided all information about the Bitcoin case, as the issue was discussed

in the Assembly and Council many times, and if members provide any details, the government will get it investigated, he said. Araga informed the Council that police are investigating 77 cases related to Bitcoins. Saravana said the US President had called the Indian Prime Minister to inquire about the probe.

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday informed the State Legislative Council that there is no question of protecting anyone in the Bitcoin cases, and if opposition members provide any evidence, the government will order a probe. Responding to Janata Dal-Secular MLC TA Saravana’s question if the state police are working with investigating agencies from any other countries, Araga said investigating agencies in the United States of America are also probing Bitcoin-related cases in their country, but there is no information about anyone from Karnataka or any other state being involved in it. The state police have not contacted any international agencies for the ongoing investigations, he said. The minister said Sriki, accused in the Bitcoin case, misled police by showing a Bitcoin exchange and there is nothing in the case. “Who lost money? If anyone lost money, why have they not filed a complaint?” the minister said. The government has already provided all information about the Bitcoin case, as the issue was discussed in the Assembly and Council many times, and if members provide any details, the government will get it investigated, he said. Araga informed the Council that police are investigating 77 cases related to Bitcoins. Saravana said the US President had called the Indian Prime Minister to inquire about the probe.