Panel to probe deaths in VIMS

Empty beds in the ICU ward of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences after patients were shifted to the operation theatre | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI/BENGALURU: The state government has formed a committee to investigate into the deaths of two patients in the ICU of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari due to alleged power failure which led to interruption of oxygen supply on Wednesday night, said Health Minister K Sudhakar. The panel will be headed by Dr Smitha.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah raised the issue during Zero Hour and blamed the authorities for alleged negligence. The generator even was not working which led to a power cut resulting in the deaths of patients on ventilator. Congress MLA UT Khader too slammed the government over the issue.

The VIMS authorities have denied allegations of negligence. Though they admitted that power cut was an issue, it did not lead to the deaths. A report will be submitted to the state government by VIMS authorities.
The team doctor clarified that the patients who died were not on ventilator. Ballari district in-charge Minister B Sriramulu, however, also denied that deaths were due to power failure. Generators and UPS were working, he claimed.

Congress members created an uproar in the House and demanded a probe. Law Minister JC Madhuswamy also claimed that the generator was working. “We will also check if there is a lapse on the part of hospital authorities,” he said.

Congress leader from Ballari Nara Bharat Reddy said, “The hospital has issues with power supply which was not looked into. The hospital staffers are saying today that the generator was defunct. The people responsible for running the hospital must be answerable,” he said.

Ballari DC Pavan Kumar Malapati, visited the hospital on Thursday, and said, “As precaution, the patients in ICU have been shifted. The issues pertaining to the electricity supply will be looked into. The authorities have brought a few issues like old buildings and poor electricity system to my notice on which a detailed report will be sent to the government,” the officer said.

