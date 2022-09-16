Will cooperate, says DKS, but questions timing

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reiterating that he is ready to face any probe, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that any threatening from the BJP or agencies cannot stop him from raising his voice against the saffron party. Responding to the ED summons during his visit to Mysuru, Shivakumar said that he is ready to cooperate. “But the timings of the summons to appear before them is coming in the way of discharging my Constitutional and political duties. This is nothing but harassment,” he said.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders came out in support of Shivakumar. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, “In an attempt to thwart the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra and harass Congress leaders ED has summoned KPCC president again. While INC Karnataka continues to expose the 40 per cent sarkar, BJP is misusing institutions to divert attention of the people. I condemn this.’’

Meanwhile, Shivakumar visited Badanavalu village, which is synonymous for Khadi movement, ahead of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the village as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 1 and 2. The villag hosted Mahatma Gandhi in 1927 where the Badanavalu Khadi and Gramodyog Centre was established in 1927 with four Dalit women, with an intention to uplift the economy of Dalits in the village.

MYSURU: Reiterating that he is ready to face any probe, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that any threatening from the BJP or agencies cannot stop him from raising his voice against the saffron party. Responding to the ED summons during his visit to Mysuru, Shivakumar said that he is ready to cooperate. “But the timings of the summons to appear before them is coming in the way of discharging my Constitutional and political duties. This is nothing but harassment,” he said. Meanwhile, several Congress leaders came out in support of Shivakumar. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, “In an attempt to thwart the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra and harass Congress leaders ED has summoned KPCC president again. While INC Karnataka continues to expose the 40 per cent sarkar, BJP is misusing institutions to divert attention of the people. I condemn this.’’ Meanwhile, Shivakumar visited Badanavalu village, which is synonymous for Khadi movement, ahead of senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the village as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 1 and 2. The villag hosted Mahatma Gandhi in 1927 where the Badanavalu Khadi and Gramodyog Centre was established in 1927 with four Dalit women, with an intention to uplift the economy of Dalits in the village.