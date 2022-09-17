6 lakh hectare of deemed forest to be granted to farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka informed the assembly on Friday that the government would denotify 6 lakh hectares deemed forest -- around 15 lakh acres -- of 9 lakh hectares deemed forest in Karnataka, and grant it to farmers who have been cultivating the land for decades.

“In 15 days, a meeting will be held to take a decision on demarcation, and about 3,000 surveyors will be absorbed on contract basis to conduct the survey on a war footing. The land which coffee planters and pepper growers in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have been cultivating for over 70 years, will be leased to them,” he told the House.

Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, who welcomed the move, claimed that his government had made a move to lease out up to 10 acres in the region.“If we continue to lose forest cover for development and illegal encroachments, it will have an impact on the state. The 15th Finance Commission has indicated in one of the guidelines that loss of green cover will eventually reflect in a cut in grants to the state,” a top official told TNIE.

Bill to regularise unauthorised lands passed

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed in the assembly to extend by a year, time to apply for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government lands. MLAs cutting across party lines welcomed the move as there is a huge number of applicants waiting in their constituencies.

Ashoka informed that there are 7,15,705 applications for grants of government lands under Form-57, 1,12,545 under Form-53 and 6,302 under Form-50.JDS leader G T Devegowda asked the government to relax norms on gomala lands. “When mutts are granted gomala lands easily, why cannot farmers who have been cultivating them for decades?” he questioned.

Deputy leader of the opposition UT Khader was the lone MLA to raise an objection. “Affluent people are more likely to misuse the law to get government lands granted. There needs to be strict scrutiny in this regard,” he insisted.

He also expressed concern over government lands getting exhausted across the state. If there is rampant grant of land to private parties, there will be nothing left for public utilities, including hospitals and schools, he said.

New Act makes financial fraud non-bailable offence

With the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in the ongoing Assembly session, any offence under the new law will be cognisable and non-bailable. The Act provides for setting up of a special court in each district with the consent of the Karnataka High Court. It also aims to protect the interest of depositors and prevent them from being defrauded by unscrupulous bankers and financial establishments. “It will not be a retrospective, but prospective, Act as the law was brought through an ordinance in May 2022. Now, FIRs filed against individuals and institutions at different places will be clubbed together to be tried before special courts,” said Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy, who presented the Bill for discussion.

