Govt left Ramanagara flood victims in lurch: Congress MLC S Ravi

Published: 17th September 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A woman is helped out of a bus on a flooded road in Ramanagara, which saw heavy rains | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC S Ravi on Friday alleged that the state government failed to rush to the help of flood victims in Ramanagara as no relief is provided to them, while many are still homeless.During the discussion in the Council on recent floods, Ravi said around 3,000 homes were flooded in Ramanagara alone as Bhakshi Lake breached.

“Due to the floods, there was no connectivity between the old and new parts of the town. People had to rush out as water entered their homes. Several houses were partially damaged, while over 250 old buildings collapsed due to heavy rain. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the area within a few days to take stock of the situation, it is ironic that most of the victims are still homeless and many have not received any compensation, which is crucial to rebuild their lives,” Ravi said.

He alleged that the distinct in-charge minister has not even convened a meeting after the floods. Attacking the bureaucracy, he said officials are asking citizens to produce ID cards to receive compensation. “When people have lost their homes, it is inhuman to ask for Aadhaar and voter ID cards. The government should ensure that people get relief at the earliest,” Ravi said. 

