Karnataka HC quashes pleas against BBMP delimitation order

Meanwhile, the court which began the hearing of petitions challenging the reservation notification, asked the state government to file objections.

17th September 2022

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions which challenged the notification issued by the Urban Development Department to carry out delimitation of 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said an order will be issued on Monday. The petitions were filed by S D Gururaj of the Shanthinagar Block Congress Committee, S Ismail Zabiulla and others on July 14, 2022. 

One of the petitioners had alleged that the notification splits wards into multiple portions, which fall within the physical boundaries of other constituencies. This is contrary to the requirement under Section 7(1)(b) of the BBMP Act, that a ward cannot be spread over more than one constituency. The petitioner further alleged that the delimitation exercise is based on population data from the 2011 census, which is outdated and inaccurate, due to the exponential increase in population by over 61 per cent since 2011.

Meanwhile, the court which began the hearing of petitions challenging the reservation notification, asked the state government to file objections. Before adjourning the hearing to September 21, 2022, the court asked what was the criteria for reserving all seats of a particular constituency for women. 

