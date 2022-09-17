Luxury cars tax scam to be probed by CID: Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister B Sriramulu informed the Legislative Council that the irregularities in registering luxury cars without collecting lifetime tax will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He said that 226 such cases were reported in Karnataka.

MLCs CN Manjegowda and N Ravikumar raised a question on action taken against those officials accused of cheating and causing loss to the exchequer, and other agencies involved in the scam. In reply, Sriramulu said that an enquiry was conducted into the matter by the Transport Department officials and they have submitted a report, opining that the case can be handed over to the Lokayukta or CID for further investigation. “We have requested the Accountant General and Principal Accountant General to audit and submit a report. After the receipt of the report, we will initiate further action,” Sriramulu said.

Manjegowda expressed displeasure that the matter was raised in the previous session but no investigation was ordered though six months have elapsed. Sriramulu assured him of handing over the probe to the CID before the session ends.

‘Salary revision after CM nod’

To a question by MLC DS Arun, Sriramulu said that the proposal to revise the salaries of transport corporation employees was before the government. “The last salary hikes for the employees were done in 2016 and the government is aware that the salaries must be revised every four years. However, due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the salaries were not revised. The government has plans to revise their salary.”

Accident black spots reduced: Minister

Sriramulu said accident black spots were reduced from 942 to 342 across the state. Replying to a question by MLC YM Satish in the Legislative Council, the minister said that the state had spent Rs 295 crore on road safety and had reduced 600 blackspots. Satish said accide-nts were occurring due to the usage of LED headlights and urged that penalties should be levied on those using high beams within city limits.

BENGALURU: Transport Minister B Sriramulu informed the Legislative Council that the irregularities in registering luxury cars without collecting lifetime tax will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He said that 226 such cases were reported in Karnataka. MLCs CN Manjegowda and N Ravikumar raised a question on action taken against those officials accused of cheating and causing loss to the exchequer, and other agencies involved in the scam. In reply, Sriramulu said that an enquiry was conducted into the matter by the Transport Department officials and they have submitted a report, opining that the case can be handed over to the Lokayukta or CID for further investigation. “We have requested the Accountant General and Principal Accountant General to audit and submit a report. After the receipt of the report, we will initiate further action,” Sriramulu said. Manjegowda expressed displeasure that the matter was raised in the previous session but no investigation was ordered though six months have elapsed. Sriramulu assured him of handing over the probe to the CID before the session ends. ‘Salary revision after CM nod’ To a question by MLC DS Arun, Sriramulu said that the proposal to revise the salaries of transport corporation employees was before the government. “The last salary hikes for the employees were done in 2016 and the government is aware that the salaries must be revised every four years. However, due to various reasons, including the pandemic, the salaries were not revised. The government has plans to revise their salary.” Accident black spots reduced: Minister Sriramulu said accident black spots were reduced from 942 to 342 across the state. Replying to a question by MLC YM Satish in the Legislative Council, the minister said that the state had spent Rs 295 crore on road safety and had reduced 600 blackspots. Satish said accide-nts were occurring due to the usage of LED headlights and urged that penalties should be levied on those using high beams within city limits.